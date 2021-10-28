Rivertrace seeks more partners in digital collaboration drive

UK oil-in-water monitoring specialist Rivertrace is seeking more partners to help streamline operation, improve service and increase equipment insight for customers through digital solutions. After launching its Rivertrace Connected portal last year and developing its first API last month, the company hopes to add further value for customers by enabling data exchange with wider ship and fleet management systems.

The Rivertrace Connected portal allows ship operators to register their device, receive copies of calibration certificates and schedule reminders for pending calibration requirements. The company developed an API (application processing interface) that enables the data to be used in other applications such as fleet management systems.

Martin Saunders, Operations Director, Rivertrace said: “Allowing users to view important device data on their preferred systems will help simplify the digital workplace for our customers. But this is just the start. Our early collaborations have highlighted creative ways to multiply the value of data and we are excited about the opportunities we have yet to discover with future partners.”

Under one early partnership, Rivertrace has developed an onboard API with maritime technology and marine risk prevention firm Prevention at Sea. Users of the SMARTSAFE ORB bilge overboard security system can integrate with Prevention at Sea’s electronic oil record book software. The API populates details of discharges, faults and alarms into the software, with the user confirming each transaction.

Device data from Rivertrace Connected has also been integrated into Stratum Five’s Podium Onboard voyage reporting solution. The data will help advance environmental and compliance solutions available within the system. Rivertrace data is similarly integrated into Shipmate Ship Management Software onboard data analytics platform.

The second phase of this project will see performance and compliance data in the form of discharge data, preventative maintenance as well as system status information being made available to our customer base. Customers can view this using our own portal, hosted securely on AWS or via API into the system that manages their operations on the vessel.

“The value that digital solutions can add is only limited by our imaginations and our willingness to collaborate,” added Martin Saunders. “We extend an open invitation to companies to come and discuss how they we can work together to add even greater benefit to our mutual customers.”

