Rivertrace to represent BIO-SEA Ballast Water Treatment System in Asia

Rivertrace, an ISO9001 Quality-Assured Company and market leader with over 30 years’ experience of water monitoring, has recently signed an agreement with BIO-UV to represent their BIO-SEA Ballast Water Treatment system in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam which came into force during May 2018.

BIO-SEA by BIO-UV, based in Lunel, France, have almost 20 years’ experience designing and manufacturing ultraviolet light (UV-C) water treatment equipment. The BIO-SEA Ballast Water Treatment System combines mechanical filtration and high UV dose disinfection, without any chemical treatment, and is made with the highest quality marine components. BIO-SEA systems are IMO type approved, USCG AMS certified and has been submitted for USCG type approval, with safety at the forefront of its technology, there are no explosive gases, no induced corrosion and are chemical free systems.

Xavier Deval, Business Director of BIO-SEA stated: “We have equipped many vessels, with reliable, innovative, modular and cost-efficient solutions. When selecting representatives for our solutions we are looking for strong and reliable partners to complement our existing installation and service network covering each continent. This includes systems for new building projects and turnkey solutions for retrofits, from onboard study through to onboard installation either at quay, dry-dock or on voyage.”

Mike Coomber, Managing Director of Rivertrace said: “We are excited for this fantastic opportunity to work with BIO-SEA. We are likeminded organisations with innovation at our heart. This agreement offers us further opportunities to provide solutions and compliance to new regulations helping to reduce harmful impacts of shipping on the environment.”

Source: Rivertrace