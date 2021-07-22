RMK Maritime expands into Greece with the appointment of Petros Kefalonitis

RMK Maritime (RMK) has appointed Petros Kefalonitis to lead its business in Athens as it expands its presence into the Greek market.

The new office will offer Greece-based clients the full range of RMK services, including direct lending through its Ascension Finance business.

Petros has been appointed to spearhead RMK’s origination efforts in Greece and the southern Mediterranean. He brings over 10 years’ experience in ship finance and has a wealth of expertise in managing successful marine transactions. Petros has been involved in originating and structuring over US$500m in debt and equity transactions, involving close to 100 vessels throughout his career.

Petros joins RMK from Super-Eco Management, the highly respected Greek tanker and bulker owner-operator, where he was Executive Finance Director. Prior to that, he was a Financial and Commercial Analyst at Lomar Shipping, a London based Greek owner of containerships, tankers and bulkers. Petros is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers, where he was also a lecturer for 4 years. He continues to lecture on Market Cycles at Alba Business School as part of its MSc in Shipping Finance.

Richard Moore, Co-Founder and Managing Director of RMK, said:

“Greece is one of the biggest shipping markets in the world and we are seeing continued and increasing demand for our services there. Opening an office in Athens is an important part of RMK’s growth strategy to better serve our clients. With the increasing opportunities in Greece that we see we are thrilled to be expanding our presence into this market.

“Petros’ appointment is a key part of this expansion, and his experience will be invaluable in supporting and developing our business in Greece. This is an exciting time for RMK and we are delighted to have Petros join the team.”

Source: RMK Maritime