RoadOne Adds State-of-the-Art Distribution and Transload Facility Near the Port of Charleston

RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse, and logistics services company, announces a significant investment in a new distribution and transload facility strategically located in Summerville, South Carolina, near the Port of Charleston. This site spanning almost 100 acres will be built in two phases, with phase one featuring a state-of-the-art 384,800 square foot facility and 13-acres of dedicated trailer and container parking, is set to open in January 2025.

The second phase that will add an additional 279,720 square feet and 10-acres of dedicated trailer and container parking is scheduled to begin construction shortly after completion of phase one and set to open in January 2027. Both facilities are designed for round-the-clock operations, and will be fully fenced, gated, and equipped with extensive camera monitoring and lighting to ensure top-tier security and safety.

Near-port coastal warehouse and transloading has become an increasing desire for all major importers as they continue to search for reliable supply chain partners to support the successful flow of cargo from ports and terminals to consumer markets. RoadOne’s new Summerville facility addresses this need by offering a robust solution to enhance cargo velocity and regional distribution near one of the fastest growing ports in the US.

“RoadOne is committed to providing innovative logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our shipper clients,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne InermodaLogistics. “Our new Summerville facility supports cargo volume growth and unparalleled access to the Port of Charleston, enabling retailers and manufacturers to reach consumer markets and production locations faster and more efficiently.”

South Carolina Ports is a critical supply chain gateway for the Southeast market, offering highly productive port service, an inland port network and rail connections to speed goods to market. SC Ports offers shippers capacity, reliability and flexibility for their supply chains.

“We are thrilled to have RoadOne expand its presence in South Carolina and put down roots in the Lowcountry. This shows great confidence in our market and our port’s ability to consistently deliver excellent service. Near-port investments like this are critical to our state’s success. The new warehouses will provide more capacity and flexibility for port-dependent businesses, particularly for retailers, further supporting new jobs in our region.” – SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin.

Source: RoadOne