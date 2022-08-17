Robert Jay Abercrombie announced as new CEO of TCO

TCO, a Norwegian energy sector company focused on redefining well solutions, has announced the appointment of Robert Jay Abercrombie as its new CEO.

An expert in petroleum engineering, leadership and strategy, Robert has more than 14 years’ experience within the energy sector. His appointment falls at an exciting time for the service provider as it looks towards increased organisational growth within key markets.

Robert, who studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering while being a professional Ice Hockey player with the Stavanger Oilers, transitioned into the energy sector in 2008. He joined TCO in 2013, having initially worked as a product manager for its chemical injection product line. From there, he was promoted into senior managerial positions including Vice-President of Global Sales and Chief Operating Officer.

On his appointment, Robert Jay Abercrombie, CEO of TCO, said: “Having worked with TCO for almost a decade, I have seen the impact and benefits that our products and services have delivered for clients across the globe.

“Success to date has been built on an approach that integrates a high-level of service, with the very latest in technological innovation. In doing so we deliver increased deployment efficiency and enhanced well production while reducing operational risk for our customers.

“Our people are the core of our business, and we remain committed to challenging and redefining well solutions through the use of talent, experience and differentiation. This will remain central to our strategy as I lead the business on the next stage of its journey.”

Øystein Elgan, Chairman of TCO, said: “Robert’s knowledge of TCO, paired with his strong strategic leadership qualifies, will help to drive the company through its ambitious growth strategy.

“While TCO remains a Norwegian business at heart, we are increasingly operating and growing internationally, becoming a well-respected and trusted industry supplier. We look forward to Robert’s leadership over the coming years.”

TCO is one of the industry’s leading suppliers of completion barrier plugs and advanced downhole chemical injection systems. The business is also one of the largest Tubing Conveyed Perforating service companies in the North Sea, with more than 200 TCP jobs performed since 2012.

Its services and product lines also include annulus pressure relief systems and wireline services.

Source: TCO