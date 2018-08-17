Roll Group awarded contract for shipment of three boilers

Ventures project. Presently the voyage from Porto Marghera (Italy) to Corpus Christi (USA) is scheduled to take place between August and September 2019. Each of the three boilers weigh in excess of 1000 metric tons.

Roll Group is thrilled to participate in the GCGV project. “With a number of the world’s leading EPCs and fabricators being involved in this project, we’re keen to show our organisation’s engineering capabilities,’’ says Joschka Böddeling, Sales Manager Roll Group. ”We’re glad that we are able to make the difference with our assets, as well as our project management and engineering expertise. We started working on this project package from the 2nd quarter 2017 onwards, so our early involvement in this project really paid off.’’

Early involvement was one of the reasons why Macchi and their awarded Freight Forwarder Fagioli chose Roll Group as the preferred ocean transport provider. Böddeling remarks: “We were able to create solutions for the intended weight spreading system at short notice, which gave Macchi the opportunity to proceed with the fabrication of the boilers without delay. We are excited to work with Macchi again. In the last twelve months we executed a number of successful shipments for them.’’ Being asked about the present state of the heavy lift market and the dock vessel market in particular, Joschka Böddeling notes: “Especially for larger projects like GCGV, EPCs and fabricators start locking in specialised tonnage at an increasingly early stage. This is good news. To optimize the transport of such large and valuable cargo, early involvement of companies like ours is vital.’’

The dimensions of the boilers to be transported in 2019 are all identical with a length of 30.30m, a width of 16.40m and a height of 22.70m. The modules will be rolled on board of the RollDock vessel, after smaller equipment has been lifted into the hold. After successful discharge, the boilers will be implemented in the plastics manufacturing facility of ExxonMobil and SABIC. It is not the first time that Roll Group provides the sea transport of such heavy and large modules. Previously, the company participated in projects such as Chevron’s Gorgon Project, Novatek’s Yamal LNG and Shell’s Solvent Deasphalter (SDA).

Source: Roll Group