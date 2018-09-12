Rolls-Royce To Provide Autonomous Shipping Testimony Before U.S. Senate Commerce Committee

On September 13, Rolls-Royce Marine North America Campaigns Lead for Naval Unmanned & Future Technologies Davis Sanford will testify before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. The testimony will center on Rolls-Royce’s market leading expertise in the area of remote and autonomous shipping technology.

Rolls-Royce is at the forefront of innovation and experience in the maritime sector. Today, Ship Intelligence already delivers multifaceted enhancements in vessel performance, operation and safety; and it will continue to play a role in redefining the industry as we move towards a more remote and autonomous world.

Rolls-Royce is one of the world’s leading industrial technology companies. We pioneer cutting-edge technologies that deliver the cleanest, safest and most competitive solutions to our planet’s vital power needs across land, sea and air.

In the U.S., Rolls-Royce has more than 6,300 employees across operations in 27 states. We have been producing state-of-the-art engines and propulsion systems in the U.S. for more than 100 years.

We provide U.S. engineered power systems and equipment for a number of U.S. Department of Defense aerial platforms, including the C-130J military transport aircraft; the V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft; the unmanned Global Hawk and Triton; and the STOVL variant of the F-35 Lightning II.

Rolls-Royce is a proud provider of power and propulsion products to the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard. Our hardware can be found on the Nation’s most capable ships, including the Arleigh Burke and Zumwalt Class destroyers, both variants of the Navy’s Littoral combat ships, and the Coast Guard’s National Security, Offshore Patrol, and Fast Response cutters.

More than ninety percent of the Navy’s battle force ships are driven by propellers crafted in the Rolls-Royce propeller foundry in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Globally, Rolls-Royce has equipment on more than 30,000 commercially operated vessels and 70 international maritime forces.

