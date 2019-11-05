Roman Miroshnichenko has been appointed as Managing Director of Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants, the new operating company.

Roman Miroshnichenko has more than 20 years of experience in the marine industry, and specifically in the field of marine lubricants. His career in the structure of Gazprom Neft started in 2011, when he took the position of the director of Gazpromneft-Lubricants branch in St. Petersburg and headed a new business line for production and sale of marine lubricants. Under Roman Miroshnichenko guidance, the company has become one of the leaders on the Russian market of marine lubricants, launched its own line of Gazpromneft Ocean engine oils and started developing a global business.

Source: Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants