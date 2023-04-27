Romanian wheat crop seen above 10 mln T as drought fades -Agritel

Romania, one of the European Union’s biggest grain producers, is expected to harvest 10.35 million tonnes of wheat this year in a sharp rebound from last year as farm belts recover from drought, consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday.

Drought and heatwaves last summer hurt crops in Romania and other parts of Europe, with maize suffering severe losses.

Regular rain this season, including in April, has helped ease dryness that hampered wheat sowing last autumn, Agritel said, adding rainfall during the rest of spring would be crucial for determining final yields.

Grain supply in Romania and other eastern EU states has become a political issue as farmers and governments have protested against an influx of cheaper crops from war-torn Ukraine.

The EU is proposing to temporarily restrict Ukrainian grain to transit in five eastern EU countries, including Romania, while offering aid for local farmers.

Agritel, part of Argus Media, released its Romanian wheat crop forecast to clients earlier this month following a survey of local contacts, it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)