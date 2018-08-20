Romania’s Crude Oil Production Down 2.9 pct In H1 2018

Data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows that Romania imported about 4.18 million tonnes of oil equivalent (tep) of crude oil in the first six months of 2018, a figure that is 26 percent higher compared to the same period of 2017.

Crude oil production totalled 1.67 million tep, a 2.9 percent decrease from H1 2017.

Growing dependency on imports can only be avoided on the medium and long term by encouraging exploitation and production activities and by increasing fuel efficiency, according to the INS.

Source: Business Review