Rosneft awards jumbo tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend – sources

Russian oil firm Rosneft has awarded a jumbo tender to sell Urals and CPC Blend crudes loading from Russian ports in October 2019 to March 2020 to trading firms Glencore, Trafigura and China’s CEFC, trade sources told Reuters.

Rosneft awarded Glencore with 2.4 million to 9.0 million tonnes of Urals crude loading from Primorsk and Ust-Luga in October 2019 to March 2020, they said. The trading firm was awarded with Urals cargoes from Baltic Sea ports in the previous tender.

Trafigura was awarded with 840,000 tonnes to 3.36 million tonnes of Urals loading in 140,000-tonne cargoes from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk and 480,000 tonnes to 1.35 million tonnes of CPC Blend, traders said. The trading firm was also awarded the same lots in the previous tender.

CEFC won 480,000 tonnes to 1.92 million tonnes of Urals in 80,000-tonne cargoes loading from Novorossiisk, as it was in the previous tender, traders said.

Trading firms Glencore and Trafigura, and also China’s CEFC, were winners of the previous semi-annual tender for Urals and CPC Blend.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Edmund Blair)