Rosneft issues tender for Urals, CPC Blend crude oil loading in April-Sept 2020

Russia’s state oil giant Rosneft issued a tender on Monday to sell between 3.12 million tonnes and 14.28 million tonnes of Urals crude oil for loading from Russian ports in April-September 2020.

According to a tender invitation published on the company’s website, Rosneft is also offering buyers between 0.48 million tonnes and 1.35 million tonnes of CPC Blend loading in the same period.

The tender closes on Jan. 31 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT). The results will be announced to participants not later than March 6, according to the tender documents.

