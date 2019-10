Russian oil producer Rosneft’s oil and gas output in 2019 will be roughly the same as last year, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday citing First Vice-president Eric Liron.

“We’re under OPEC restrictions. So we will act under instructions from the energy ministry,” he was quoted as saying. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)