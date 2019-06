Rosneft sells 200,000 T of August ESPO Blend ex-Kozmino to Chemchina

Russia’s Rosneft awarded a spot tender this week to sell two cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each of ESPO Blend crude oil loading from Far East Kozmino port on Aug. 1-6 and 10-15 to China’s Chemchina at premiums of $3.80-3.90 per barrel to August Dubai swaps, traders said.

Rosneft is also tendering to sell a cargo loading from Kozmino on Aug. 25-31, which may be awarded on June 28, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; editing by David Evans)