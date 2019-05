Rosneft sells 80,000 T of Siberian Light crude oil for loading from Novorossiisk in June

Russia’s Rosneft issued a spot tender to sell 80,000 tonnes of Siberian Light crude oil for loading from the Black Sea’s Novorossiisk on June 20-30, traders said.

The tender closes on May 24 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT), they added.

Rosneft doesn’t normally export cargoes of sweet Siberian Light as it sends its share of light crude oil production in West Siberia to its refineries. The full Urals and Siberian Light crude oil loading plan from Novorossiisk port for June is expected to be released on Friday, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova Editing by Alexandra Hudson)