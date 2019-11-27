Rosneft sells early Jan-loading Russian ESPO crude at solid premiums- sources

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft has sold ESPO Blend crude cargoes loading in the first half of January at premiums of around $7.00 a barrel to Dubai quotes last week, trade sources said.

The cargoes were offered for loading over Jan. 1-6, Jan. 6-11 and Jan. 11-16 in a spot tender closed last Tuesday with bids valid till last Friday.

The cargoes were sold to a trader and a Chinese buyer.

In the tender, Rosneft also offered an ESPO crude cargo for loading between Jan. 21-26 but did not award it due to low bids, traders said. The cargo was offered again in a second tender closed on Monday with bids valid till Wednesday.

Spot premiums for late January-loading ESPO Blend crude oil have dropped as Chinese refineries cut purchases before the Lunar New Year holidays and as refining margins fell.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Aditya Soni)