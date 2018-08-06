Rosneft to raise Q3 oil and gas condensate output

Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Monday it would be able to increase daily oil and gas condensate production in the third quarter of this year after OPEC and oil producers led by Russia agreed to ease production curbs in June.

Rosneft said it had the capacity to raise third-quarter liquids production by 200,000 barrels a day, with approximately 120,000 barrels a day of that already added between June and July.

Russian oil output rose by 150,000 barrels per day in July from a month earlier, surpassing the amount Moscow had promised to add following a meeting of global oil producers in Vienna in June, energy ministry data showed on Thursday.

Rosneft said daily liquids production in the second quarter rose 0.8 percent compared to the same period last year to 4.6 million barrels.

Average daily hydrocarbon production in the second quarter rose 0.1 percent in year-on-year terms to 5.71 million barrels, it said.

The oil company also said its board of directors had approved the structure and parameters of a share buyback programme worth up to $2 billion.

The programme would run until the end of 2020, the company said, adding it reserved the right to partially cancel it if necessary. The maximum amount of shares and depositary receipts to be repurchased would not exceed 340 million shares, it said.

The company announced a series of measures on May 1 to improve shareholder returns, such as a share buyback and plans to cut total debt and trading liabilities by a minimum of 500 billion roubles ($8 billion).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Kirsten Donovan)