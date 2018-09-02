Rosneft to supply 1 mln tonnes of oil to Turkish refinery from Dec

Russia’s oil giant Rosneft will supply one million tonnes of crude oil a year to the Turkish refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR from December this year, SOCAR said in a statement on Saturday.

An agreement was signed on Saturday when an Azeri delegation including President Ilham Aliyev met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)