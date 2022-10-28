Rosneft’s Sechin says EU proposals to cap Russian gas prices ‘unthinkable’

Recent News

  

Igor Sechin, the head of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM, said on Thursday that proposals by the European Commission to introduce cap prices for Russian gas were “unthinkable”.

Speaking at an international forum in Baku, Sechin said that Western sanctions were destroying corporate law while the refusal to buy Russian hydrocarbons is leading to an “acute energy deficit”, boosting global inflation.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

