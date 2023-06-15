Rotoboost, Sealution and Spinergie selected to explore partnerships with Seaspan, Inmarsat and LR through Thetius: Zero decarbonisation programme

Thetius announced three companies who have been selected to progress to the next stage of Thetius:Zero. A decarbonisation accelerator programme in partnership with Seaspan Corporation, Inmarsat and Lloyd’s Register. They are thrilled to an-nounce the startups selected during the first Thetius:Zero programme. Rotoboost, Sealution and Spinergie will go forward to a 12 week exploration phase to further develop and refine their solutions and ideas with the industry partners.

Rotoboost is a global hydrogen company based in Norway that has been selected to go forward for their carbon capture solution. Their innovative approach is capable of turning waste CO2 into valuable carbon products such as graphene and graphite.

Sealution is a Belgian connectivity startup that enables onboard IoT without the need for new cable runs. The system can enable real time sensor reporting and they are going through to this exploratory phase to determine the suitability of the sys-tem for improving the safety of alternative fuels.

Spinergie is a French maritime software company specialising in emission reduction, vessel performance and operation op-timisation. They have been selected to go forward for their ideas on improving vessel emission benchmarking.

“Thetius: Zero is a great platform for us to get exposure to innovative technology companies as we look for solutions to our decarbonization challenges. We were very impressed with the quality and creativity of the solutions presented and we look forward to next steps” said Peter Jackson, Senior Vice President, Assets and Technology at Seaspan.

The next stage of the Thetius: Zero programme is a 12 week partnership exploration phase. This will see all partners and startups participate in facilitated workshops, where they will have the opportunity to work together to progress towards a proof of concept and receive guidance in the refinement of their ideas.

Source: Thetius