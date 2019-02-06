Rotterdam bunker fuel prices near two-month high on firming HSFO crack

Recent News

  

Bunker fuel prices at the Netherlands bunkering hub of Rotterdam reached their highest in over seven weeks, buoyed by a rising benchmark.

While there has been tightness in recent days, it dissipated by Monday and there was good availability at the port for bunker fuel, with buying appetite weak, suppliers said.

Support came from the high sulfur fuel oil FOB Rotterdam barges benchmark, which was $373.75/mt FOB Monday, its highest since December 12.

HSFO has been tight at the port in recent weeks, amid refinery upgrades and depleting volumes of Russian exports, a key source said.

Some softening may be round the corner, with fewer cargoes heading out of the region in recent days, suggesting improved availability at Rotterdam.
Source: Platts

