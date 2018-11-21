Rotterdam fuel oil barge delays rise as price dip prompts buying interest

Fuel oil barge loading delays at the key port of Rotterdam have escalated this week as a dip in outright prices enticed buyers into the market, prompting suppliers to overcompensate in providing volumes.

Physical bunker suppliers in Rotterdam said delays in barge loadings at the facility are currently running at around three to five days, exacerbated by maintenance at one terminal, according to sources.

“There is no end in sight at the moment,” one physical bunker supplier said.

“It’s a mess,” a bunker buyer said.

Last week, with the outright fuel oil price crashing alongside the drop in ICE Brent crude futures, there was a spur in activity during the S&P Global Platts barge Market on Close assessment process, as buyers locked in volumes at lower levels.

“People are over-committing and selling volumes they don’t have,” a fuel oil trader said.

Some 188,000 mt was bought during last week’s MOC, of which 88,000 mt was traded at the front end loading range leading to significant barge congestion at loading terminals in the Dutch bunkering hub.

However, this problem could continue to the end of the month, bunker traders said.

The backwardated market is contributing to the situation, with stock levels in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp region measured at below 1 million mt, according to data from PJK International last Wednesday.

The December-January 3.5% FOB Rotterdam barge spread last traded on ICE at $7/mt Tuesday morning.

“With the backwardation there are some empty tanks,” a second fuel oil trader said.

On the supply side, upgrades at several refineries in the region ahead of the move to tighter sulfur regulations in the marine fuel market in 2020 have reduced fuel oil availability.

Source: Platts