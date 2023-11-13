Rotterdam Maritime Capital of Europe partnership extended during Europort

On Wednesday, November 8, Rotterdam, Maritime Capital of Europe, celebrated its anniversary during the maritime trade fair Europort in Rotterdam, Ahoy. During this celebration, it was announced that the partnership will be extended for two years.

Five years ago, Rotterdam Partners, the City of Rotterdam, Smart Delta Drechtsteden, the Port of Rotterdam Authority, Deal! Drecht Cities, and the Province of South Holland joined forces to build a strong regional positioning with the message: ‘Rotterdam, Maritime Capital of Europe.

Significant investments were made in online campaigns, trade missions and promotion at international trade fairs. Including the trade missions to SMM Hamburg, Norshipping, Singapore and London International Shipping Week. In close cooperation with the regional business community, educational- and knowledge institutions, and industry associations like theRotterdam Maritime Business Services Community, Netherlands Maritime Technology and PortXL. In the coming years, efforts in marketing and promotion will continue. The partnership will be continued until 2026.

Richard van der Eijk, Director Communications & External Affairs at Port of Rotterdam Authority: “The port of Rotterdam and the region offers a unique maritime cluster with everything needed for shipping, industry and logistics. By working together on a joint international profile and targeted campaigns, we strengthen our position as a sustainable and leading port and maritime region of the future.“

Vice Mayor for the City of Dordrecht, Maarten Burggraaf: “The maritime sector is constantly evolving. By pooling our strengths and jointly promoting ourselves internationally, we can maintain and strengthen our position as leaders within the maritime sector.”

Petra de Groene, Director of Economy and Sustainability for the City of Rotterdam: “Rotterdam is home to one of the world’s most competitive and innovative maritime clusters. By collaborating more in our international promotion and acquisition, we can maintain this strong position and achieve our sustainability goals.”

The goal for the coming years is to attract new maritime companies that strengthen the existing ecosystem and make the region visible as an attractive destination for investment and trade. In addition, the partners aim to further help the international position of companies in the maritime cluster.

Jorn Douwstra, Manager of International Trade & Investment at Rotterdam Partners: “The region has a strong appeal to the international maritime industry. By working together, we can better promote ourselves to companies that sustainably strengthen the maritime ecosystem.”

Director of Deal! Drecht Cities, Martin Bloem: “We are the beating heart of the Dutch maritime manufacturing industry. We design and build everything needed for a clean maritime world. We would like to promote this under the flag of Rotterdam Maritime Capital of Europe.”

Source: Port of Rotterdam