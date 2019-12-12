Rotterdam Port Fund invests in Fleet Cleaner

The investment fund Rotterdam Port Fund has acquired a stake in Fleet Cleaner, a Delft based company that removes algae that has accumulated on vessels’ hulls by using in-house developed robots. The participation of the Rotterdam Port Fund enables Fleet Cleaner to continue growing by offering its services internationally. A ship’s hull can be cleaned during loading and unloading in a port, preventing for unnecesarry delay and demurrage costs. A ‘clean’ hull reduces resistance when moving through water, benefitting fuel consumption and emissions. The robot developed by Fleet Cleaner attaches to the hull by means of magnets and removes fouling and other dirt below and above the water level with highpressure water jets.

The removed fouling is immediately vacuumed up and collected for further sustainable processing. In 2018 Fleet Cleaner received the Dutch Maritime Innovation Award. For the Rotterdam Port Fund, Fleet Cleaner fits into its investment profile. ‘’Fleet Cleaner helps to reduce fuel consumption in the maritime sector,’’ says Frans van der Harst from the Rotterdam Port Fund. ‘’The technology used has proven itself and is ready for further application on an international scale.’’ Director Alex Noordstrand from Fleet Cleaner is delighted about the participation of the Rotterdam Port Fund in Fleet Cleaner. ‘’With the participation of the Rotterdam Port Fund, we can roll out our cleaning services worldwide and also increase our capacity in our home port Rotterdam which enables us to further improve services offered to current customers.

On Thursday December 12, Fleet Cleaner launched its new work ship Thunderbird I in Rotterdam. During a naming ceremony, the vessel was christened by Vivienne de Leeuw, chief financial officer at the Port of Rotterdam Authority. The Rotterdam Port Fund is an independent investment fund that invests in innovative and sustainable port-related companies that have attractive market prospects. The fund is an initiative of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, NIBC Bank, InnovationQuarter, Koninklijke Doeksen and the Rotterdam entrepreneurs Peter Goedvolk and Luc Braams.



Source: Fleet Cleaner