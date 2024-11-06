Rotterdam port introduces Geofence for Just-in-Time sailing

The Rotterdam port is making an important step towards optimising its ship movements by introducing a modern Geofence system. This system is part of the first phase of the Just-in-Time sailing project, which is aimed at reducing CO2 emissions and improving ship movements efficiency.

Geofence system

Starting mid-October, terminal planners and shipping agents have been receiving an e-mail notification as soon as a vessel crosses an imaginary line, a so-called geofence, and enters the inland shipping Port-passage Planning Area (PPA). That geofence is positioned at a distance of 240 nautical miles around the Maascenter buoy. When passing this line, the vessel receives an Actual Time of Arrival (ATA) in the PPA, which provides more precise arrival times scheduling and a reduction of waiting times.

Advantages of Just-in-Time sailing

Just-in-Time sailing offers considerable advantages regarding both the ecological footprint and the operational costs of inland shipping. A 2022 research project has shown that, by using Just-In-Time arrivals during the last 12 hours of a journey, container ships can reduce their fuel consumption and the resulting carbon dioxide emissions by 4.23 percent. That research was performed by order of the Global Industry Alliance to Support Low Carbon Shipping (Low Carbon GIA), against the backdrop of the GreenVoyage2050 project, a shared project of the IMO and Norway.

Collaboration and the future

The implementation of the Geofence system is a shared effort by various stakeholders within the port, including terminal operators, shipping agents and nautical service providers. This collaboration will increase information reliability, which in turn will contribute to a more efficient and sustainable operation of the port.

