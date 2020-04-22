Rotterdam: Update on the port

This past week, the total number of ships calling on the port fell slightly short of the average recorded during the same period last year. Absence due to illness within the Harbour Master’s division is at normal levels. Nor can any irregularities be reported among the port’s nautical service providers (pilots, linesmen and towage services). Everything is working as intended.

Portbase reports that capacity and deployment conform to the regular situation. The terminal operators have indicated that while they have received multiple reports of staff suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, this has not affected continuity at their facilities as yet. The ferries and ro/ro are seeing a marked decrease in both freight and passengers.

Source: Port Of Rotterdam