Rouhani says Iran to continue oil exports and resist U.S. economic war

in Freight News 19/11/2018

U.S. sanctions on Iran are part of a psychological war launched by Washington against Tehran that will fail, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, adding that the Islamic republic will continue to export its crude.

“America blames us for its failures in the region … from Yemen to Iraq … We will not yield to this pressure that is part of the psychological war against Iran,” Rouhani said in a speech in the city of Khoy, broadcast live on state TV.

“They have failed to stop our oil exports. We will keep exporting it.”
Source: Reuters (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

