“Round Table prioritises Seafarers at first in-person Meeting since COVID”

The Chairs of the Round Table of International Shipping Associations met in Athens last week to renew their collaboration, in the first physical meeting since 2019.

The leaders of the major shipping industry trade associations: Paolo d’Amico, Chairman of INTERTANKO, Sabrina Chao, President of BIMCO, Dimitrios Fafalios, Chairman of INTERCARGO, and Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, addressed a full agenda.

The group was unanimous in its emphasis on the importance of the seafaring community. Highlighting their strong common ambition to prioritise seafarers, they agreed to work together on issues addressing the criminalisation of seafarers, lessons learnt from the pandemic, training and the future availability of skilled mariners, as well as the attractiveness of seafaring careers in general.

In addition, the Round Table debated members’ positions on key industry topics ranging from decarbonisation and ship recycling to eliminating marine pollution.

Round Table participants work together to serve, represent and advance the international shipping industry. Aiming to create a responsible and respected international shipping industry by identifying areas of common interest, the Associations work together where the combined effort of the Round Table can achieve more than individual efforts.

Source: INTERCARGO