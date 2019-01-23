ROV market goes online

The first online marketplace dedicated to remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) has been launched by Scottish company ROVHUB.

It connects ROV owners with opportunities worldwide and allows ROV seekers to shortlist and contact relevant contractors with a few clicks of a mouse, its founder David Gault says.

“We operate internationally and across multiple industries, so enquiries could range from a mini ROV for a quick hull inspection in Singapore to a long-term requirement for a work-class ROV in the Gulf of Mexico,” he says.

“ROVHUB complements the traditional business development efforts of ROV owners and can generate additional interesting leads with little effort and at low cost.”

Mr. Gault has 30 years’ experience in commercial intelligence, subsea business development and shipbroking. He developed ROVHUB after seeing the potential of technology to efficiently bring together the supply and demand sides of the ROV business.

ROVHUB has thousands of ROVs and hundreds of ROV companies in its database and Mr. Gault says it is part of a wider digital transformation in the shipping and marine industries.

“Adoption of digital technologies is gathering pace,” he says. “It’s not just about cost-cutting, it’s also about automating manual processes to free up resources that can be used more effectively elsewhere, and it’s creating opportunities by doing things differently.”

Mr. Gault says ROVHUB has been two years in the making, with most of that time spent researching and verifying the ROV data behind the system and in building a powerful marketplace platform.

Source: ROVHUB