Rovco makes two new key appointments as it diversifies and grows Marc Coull and Craig Davis to lead specialised business units

Rovco, a global provider of advanced subsea robotics and integrated survey solutions to the offshore wind and oil field decommissioning sectors, has taken a major step forward as it progresses ambitious plans for greater global and sectoral growth.

The company, which was founded in 2016, will now operate through two separate business units, each one focussing and delivering on a specific area of expertise. Each division will be led by a newly appointed director who will be charged with taking the business unit forward under the new structure.

Marc Coull, who joined the company last year as Operations Manager, has been promoted to Director of Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM), which encompassses the state-of-the-art subsea robotics based IRM work that has been the been the foundation of the company’s operations since its inception.

Marc’s career spans 26 years in on and offshore roles supporting offshore operations. Since 2005, he has held senior coordination and management roles in the oil & gas and renewables sectors. For the past 11 years, he has specialised in delivering Diving Support Vessel (DSV) and ROV Support Vessel (ROVSV) IRM and light construction campaigns as primary contractor.

Craig Davis, formerly Global Account Director at Rovco, takes up the new role of Director of Site Characterisation, and will be responsible for leading the development of the company’s dedicated new marine site characterisation business unit.

Craig brings over 25 years of offshore survey experience to the role, the last 10 of these as party chief, covering a wide suite of survey disciplines. His onshore career has covered vessel and project management, as well as senior roles in commercial and business acquisition. Immediately prior to joining Rovco, he was key account director for a large Dutch contractor, responsible for principal clients’ needs at a global level.

“Marc and Craig are acknowledged experts in their respective fields and will provide the leadership to build on Rovco’s existing industry-leading reputation, developing these two new units and taking them forward to meet the very specific needs of our clients right across the energy industry,” said Simon Miller, Rovco’s Chief Revenue Officer.

“This is an important phase in Rovco’s strategic growth plans and both Marc and Craig come from strong industry backgrounds and will be instrumental in helping take the company to the next level of growth.”

Moving from a generalised company structure to the new set up with two specialist units will bring a number of benefits to clients. The new business model will put the teams closer to their clients and support the delivery of a more bespoke solution, tailored to meet the needs of every individual client.

“Since its launch, Rovco has continued to build and expand the range of solutions we have delivered to our customers with relation to their inspection, repair and maintenance activity through the use of innovative and industry leading technology,” said Mr Miller. “However, we are increasingly being asked by clients to provide new and diverse services, particularly those relating to the shortfall which currently exists with regard to the carrying out of consenting surveys prior to the construction of new offshore installations.

“That has seen us invest heavily in creating a dedicated marine site characterisation unit, which provides clients across the renewables, oil and gas, and marine sectors with a full range of survey requirements.

“Operating as two separate units servicing two distinct areas of activity will enable our specialist teams, each very strong in their respective areas, to focus on and deliver exactly what customers are looking for in their projects.”

Source: Rovco