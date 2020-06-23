Rovco Opens New Office in Edinburgh to Support Continued Growth of the Offshore Wind Industry

We are pleased to announce our new office in the city of Edinburgh, Scotland. The new Scottish office location also establishes a dedicated operational base to serve our current portfolio of offshore renewable and energy projects.

We aim to continue to support both the offshore wind and broader energy sector offering Hydrographic, Operations & Maintenance and Construction support services. The office will house our operational team, whilst further plans are in hand to find an East Coast Quayside location for deployment of our equipment and technology.

“This Edinburgh office represents an important and significant milestone for our company,” said Simon Miller, our General Manager. “It accommodates our growing team and enables us to develop and attract additional talent, leveraging the strong academic resource from the local Universities. Additionally, we will bring our significant offshore experience to Scotland, helping maintain existing and near operational wind farms, whilst supporting ScotWind seabed leasing rounds”

In addition to our corporate headquarters in Bristol, UK, the new Edinburgh office and operations base, support the growing Scottish supply chain, local content targets, and goals. With continued investment in our team, technologies and fleet of assets, we are looking to make our Edinburgh location a key part of our offshore services business transactions and growth, along with creating multiple new opportunities of employment across key support and operational areas.

Simon Miller also commented; “Our cutting-edge digital technologies and offshore renewable offerings are primed and ready to support both existing and new fixed or floating assets across Scotland’s offshore wind farms. We are proud to serve this great industry and these exciting developments from our Edinburgh base”

The Scottish Government aims to generate 50% of Scotland’s overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030 and has set ambitious targets of net zero emissions by 2045. Offshore wind generation has a key role in delivering against these targets.

Founded in 2015, we are changing the way offshore work is performed and are investing heavily in research and development. As a company, we have the resources and expertise to work across the globe, using cutting-edge 3D Vision and AI technologies to drive time and cost-saving project efficiencies.

Source: Rovco