Rovco Signs Multi-Million Pound Subsea Contract With Cwind

Rovco, one of the offshore energy industry’s leading providers of ROV and hydrographic services coupled with artificial intelligence-based technology, has been awarded a long-term contract by CWind for subsea work on the East Anglia ONE offshore wind project.

The Rovco team, managed by CWind, will carry out a campaign of subsea inspection and survey work on all subsea structures, informing the maintenance of the wind turbine and substation foundations. The multi-million-pound project will utilise a combined DPII vessel and CTV solution, alongside a Work Class ROV.

CWind, part of the Global Marine Group, provides topside, subsea, and engineering services to the offshore renewables and utilities market. The company has been awarded a multi-year contract with Scottish Power Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group to manage the below water services, including subsea maintenance, surveys and corrective maintenance, as well as pre-engineering studies.

Global Marine Group and Rovco entered an invested partnership in 2019, together bringing a combination of innovation and engineering excellence to the subsea market. This contract is a perfect example of where this partnership can enhance customer operations.

Brian Allen, CEO and founder of Rovco, said: “This multi-year framework is further proof that we are leading the way in providing modern services to the offshore energy industry. Being awarded a project of this size and scale by CWind is a testament to our hard work and dedication to technology creation and delivery.”

“Rovco is focused on providing operational excellence to the offshore wind industry, using marine robotics to increase the quality of work. Together with CWind, we bring unique efficiencies to the way offshore projects can be completed.”

The 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm first delivered power to the UK grid in early September 2019. All 102 turbines are now installed and full commissioning is expected later this year.

Formed in 2015, Rovco is changing the way offshore work is performed and is investing heavily in further research and development. The company has the resources and expertise to work across the globe, using cutting edge technology to drive time and cost-saving project efficiencies.

