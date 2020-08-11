Rovco Wins Floating Wind Survey Contract for Blue Gem Wind’s Celtic Sea Erebus Project

Blue Gem Wind, the joint venture between Total, one of the world’s largest energy companies, and Simply Blue Energy, a pioneering Celtic Sea blue economy project developer have awarded us a million-pound contract.

We will begin survey work on Erebus, a planned 96MW offshore floating wind farm 45 km off the coast of Pembrokeshire in August. The survey will consist of a detailed geophysical and environmental site investigation to assess the seabed and sub-surface conditions at both the wind farm and along the potential cable routes to shore.

Hugh Kelly, Project Managing Director, said “We are delighted to have awarded this contract to a very capable UK company local to our project in the Celtic Sea. We want to ensure the local supply chain is involved as much as possible. It is also positive to see low carbon value creation is continuing during the difficulties of COVID19.”

Brian Allen, our CEO, added, “We are very excited to be working on the Consenting Survey and to help Blue Gem Wind inform the design of this Floating Offshore Wind Farm. We have been supporting the Offshore Energy sector across the entire lifecycle, utilising our in-house technology, and to be awarded this project, is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. We are aware of the exponential growth to be seen in the sector, and look to provide a top-end service, and be a key asset of the local supply chain for future site investigation survey projects across the UK from our Bristol and Edinburgh locations”

Floating wind has wide potential, opening access to sites further offshore, which have less impact on the landscape and coastal activity, and benefit from higher wind resources. In a recent report, the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult has advised that there could be as much as 50GW of electricity capacity available in the Celtic Sea and estimated that the first GW of floating wind could potentially deliver over 3,000 jobs and £682m in supply chain opportunities for Wales and Cornwall by 2030.

Source: Rovco