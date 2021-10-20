Roxtec selects Sustainable Marine Fuels

As successful provider of cable and pipe safety seals, Roxtec has grown to cover industries and markets worldwide. This has increased the need for transportation, and especially sustainable ocean freight solutions since shipping is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Roxtec is now the very first company to join the new global Sustainable Marine Fuels concept from the transportation and logistics company GEODIS.

GEODIS has launched the possibility for freight customers to choose Sustainable Marine Fuels, or fuels produced from waste materials such as used cooking oils and forest residues. The fuels can be used in any cargo ship engine and enable 90% reduction of CO₂ emissions compared to conventional fuels. At first, sustainable fuels will cost more than conventional ones, but the more companies that pay some extra for the environment, the more the price of sustainable fuels will be reduced.

“When it comes to reducing our impact on the climate, we cannot and do not want to wait. We want to act now and we have therefore decided to pay a surcharge for the sustainable marine fuel to support the transformation. In this way, we can contribute to accelerate the production of sustainable fuels and make them accessible in more and more harbors worldwide,” says Håkan Nilsson, EVP Global Operations of Roxtec.

It is the cooperation between actors in the marine industry that will make this change happen. Roxtec is for example since many years back part of the environmental council of GEODIS.

Acting as ambassador

Roxtec, with headquarters in Sweden, is continuously striving to reduce its impact on the environment, and has set up ambitious sustainability goals regarding energy use and cargo transportation. It is an important step in the sustainability efforts to select Sustainable Marine Fuels for all ocean freight activities involving the replenishment of the regional distribution centers in Asia. It is also a way for Roxtec to promote ocean freight and reduce transportation by air.

“In our turn, we aim to give our customers the opportunity to choose Sustainable Aviation Fuels for their direct deliveries. This will enhance the possibility for more actors to support the change.”

Source: Roxtec