Royal Bodewes selects DMC to supply steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles 4 newbuild cargo and Ro-Ro vessels to be outfitted

Damen Marine Components has been contracted by Royal Bodewes to supply steering, control and propulsion equipment for four vessels, to be delivered to the shipyard’s clients in the coming two years. The contracts mark the continued strong working relationship between DMC and Royal Bodewes. Indeed, 2024 will be another productive year in the history of cooperation between the two companies.

The first contract is for the steering gear and bridge controls for an 87-metre long Ro-Ro vessel currently under construction at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in Hoogezand, the Netherlands. DMC expects to deliver this project within the next two months, ready for vessel commissioning later this year.

The remaining contracts are for the steering gear, bridge controls and propeller nozzles for three 120-metre Bodewes Eco Traders (9000DWT general cargo vessels).

One of the most notable aspects that these four contracts have in common is the steering gear; an electric-hydraulic driven system which controls the position of the ship’s rudder. “We have designed our steering gear with a plug-and-play philosophy,” says DMC Sales Manager Marnix de Bruijn. “This means that we manufacture and install the equipment onto a skid in our own factory in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, the Netherlands. There it can be FAT tested, witnessed by a class surveyor as required, before it is placed on board the ship. All Royal Bodewes has to do is to connect the hydraulic and electrical supply – this saves a lot of time and energy on board.”

“We have had a good working relationship with Damen Marine Components for a long time,” says Royal Bodewes Business Development Manager Martijn Beunk. “We have worked with them on numerous projects and their excellent price-quality ratio is one of the reasons for that. Furthermore, the DMC team are always available for advice and consultation during our design and engineering process.”

De Bruijn continues: “We are proud to be working with Royal Bodewes on this Ro-Ro ship and the three coastal cargo vessels. We aim to help them wherever possible by aligning our products and operations to match their shipbuilding strategy, which is highly efficient, and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Source: Damen Marine Components