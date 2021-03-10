Royal Caribbean Group re-joins the UK Chamber of Shipping

The UK Chamber of Shipping is delighted to announce Royal Caribbean Group, the owner of three global cruise holiday brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea, and one of the world’s largest cruise operators, has re-joined the Chamber.

The Chamber has welcomed a range of new organisations recently and now has almost 200 members. It is the voice of the UK shipping industry working with Government, parliament, international organisations and others to champion and protect the industry on behalf of its members.

During Covid the industry has worked together incredibly closely and the UK Chamber of Shipping has produced a set of framework documents for cruise ship operators to implement new measures with enhanced public health protection and to inform the safe return of cruising when conditions allow.

Ruth Marshall, MD RCL Cruises Ltd said:

“We are delighted to be re-joining the Chamber of Shipping at such a critical time for our industry. The leadership and counsel demonstrated by the Chamber during this unprecedented time has been exceptional and we are proud to affirm our long term commitment to the UK maritime industry and add our voice to the influential work being undertaken by the team.”

Welcoming Royal Caribbean Group, UK Chamber of Shipping Chief Executive Bob Sanguinetti said:

“I am thrilled to announce Royal Caribbean Group as the latest company to join the Chamber. The Royal Caribbean Group brands are known around the world and I am delighted we have strengthened our cruise representation at the Chamber. By adding to our membership, we help raise the profile of our sector and increase our influence amongst politicians.

“We offer a range of benefits to our members and we provide them with a fantastic opportunity to work together to shape our great industry. I, and the rest of the team, look forward to working closely with the Royal Caribbean Group in the weeks and months ahead as we prepare for the phased resumption of cruising.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping