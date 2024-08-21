Royal fleet auxiliary officers announce second strike on merchant navy day

Nautilus International, the union representing officers at the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, has announced a further strike day for Tuesday 3rd September, Merchant Navy Day.

This strike date follows on from the historic strike action on Thursday 15th August, with RFA officers withdrawing their labour for the first time in the history of the service.

The action on 15th August had far reaching impacts on vessels in the Far East, Mediterranean, and in UK Waters.

Officers have also been undertaking a continuous period of action short of strike since 1st June 2024, also having a significant impact on RFA capability.

The dispute has arisen as RFA employees have faced a real term pay cut of over 30% since 2010, with a below inflation pay offer of 4.5% for 2023/24 imposed in November.

The service faces a recruitment and retention crisis after more than a decade of below inflation uplifts and erosion of terms and conditions of employment.

Nautilus director of organising Martyn Gray said: “After the first officer strike in the history of the service, it is disappointing that the Ministry of Defence have still not presented us with an offer.

“Our members continued resolve to stand up for themselves and their colleagues is a testament to the strength of feeling.

“It is therefore fitting that the next day of strike action will coincide with Merchant Navy Day. A day where we remember the sacrifice of merchant seafarers during peacetime and during wartime, as well as highlighting the vital importance of merchant seafarers in delivering global trade, maintaining resilient supply chains and supporting national security.

“As we have consistently said, the RFA are overworked, underpaid and undervalued.

“We remain open for negotiations but our position is clear, our members need a pay rise reflecting the rate of inflation and a pathway to pay restoration to bring this dispute to an end.”

