Royal Vopak acquires stake in LNG import facility in Colombia

Royal Vopak announces the acquisition of a 49% shareholding in Sociedad Portuaria el Cayao (“SPEC”) in Cartagena, Colombia. SPEC is the only LNG import facility in Colombia and has been in operation since 2016.

The LNG import facility consists of an LNG jetty, onshore infrastructure and a 9.2 km gas pipeline which connects SPEC to the national gas grid. A chartered FSRU is receiving the LNG and sending the gas on shore. SPEC holds long term contracts with three local gas-fired power plants.

The shareholders in SPEC are Promigas (51%) and Royal Vopak (49%).

Eelco Hoekstra, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak, said “We are very much looking forward to this partnership with Promigas and to enter into the growing Colombian LNG market. This is another growth step in our LNG portfolio and it fits very well in our ambitions to grow and diversify our service offering in LNG.”

Promigas is a private company in the natural gas sector in Latin America with 45 years of experience providing mass access to natural gas.

Source: Vopak