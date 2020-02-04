Royston Completes New Engine Overhaul Work On Oil Tanker

New work to overhaul a high-speed diesel engine on a Pritchard Gordon Tankers Ltd operated oil products tanker has been completed by diesel power specialist Royston.

Engineers undertook the 51,000 running hour service on the No.2 generator onboard the 127m length Henrietta PG in Trinidad as part of a planned refurbishment and maintenance programme of essential power plant.

The work carried out by Royston saw the Cummins KTA19 G3 power unit stripped down and critical parts serviced before being fully reassembled onsite. This involved work on all six camshafts sections, replacing main bearing shells and thrust bearings, rebuilding cylinder head valves and springs, and fitting new piston rings and conrod bolts. New STC valves and fuel rails, turbo, piston cooling jets, fuel pump and associated pipework were also fitted.

After the work was completed, the engine was run at idle for several minutes to check for leaks, before being successfully tested at various loads.

Alex Reilly, Royston’s marine service manager, said the Henrietta PG contract reflected how the company’s skills and technical expertise can be used on a wide range of marine vessels.

He added: “This contract demonstrates how our strong capability in engine health check, diagnostics and repair work can be used effectively across many different types of vessels. Operators can also achieve real added value using independent and responsive service providers like Royston, ensuring quality and the highest standards of work.”

Rob Middlemiss, technical superintendent at Pritchard Gordon Tankers Ltd, said: “Royston’s professionalism, work ethic and engineering skills are of the highest order, enabling the work on the Henrietta PG to be completed quickly and efficiently, minimising disruptions to our operational schedule.”

The Henrietta PG is one of 10 purpose built shallow draft, double hull tankers from 6,200 dwt to 10,600 dwt in the Pritchard Gordon Tankers’ fleet. The company specialises in the transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, chemicals and biofuels in environmentally sensitive regions.

Source: Royston