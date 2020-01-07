Royston Completes New Engine Work On Bluewater FPSO Fleet

Royston has completed the overhaul of a critical power system onboard another Bluewater Services operated Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

A team of engineers from the North East based diesel power specialist undertook the 6,000-hour service on the MAN 32/40 STX diesel generator B onboard the 88,000 dwt ‘Aoka Mizu’, as part of a planned refurbishment and refit of essential power systems.

Work on the vessel, which is currently on contract to Hurricane Energy plc for the early production system (EPS) on the Lancaster field, west of Shetland, saw engineers dismantle the generator to complete maintenance and repair work on con rod bearings, pistons and cylinder heads. Engine components were refurbished on board and new OEM spares fitted as necessary.

This is the latest work Royston has completed on Bluewater Services’ vessels – it has previously carried out extensive work on the FPSO ‘Haewene Brim’ as part of a series of planned engine overhauls.

Robert Tait, rotating equipment technical authority at Bluewater Services, said: “Royston’s professionalism and expertise once again impressed. Their flexible work ethic and the team’s engineering skills are always first class, enabling all essential technical requirements to be completed to the highest standards within tight timeframes.”

Shaun Cairns, Royston’s operations manager for the contract, said: “In the current climate, marine vessel operators such as Bluewater Services can achieve significant savings by using independent service providers such as Royston, without compromising on the quality and standard of work provided.”

The ‘Aoka Mizu’ is part of a five-strong fleet of FPSO vessels owned by Bluewater Services, with the ‘Aoka Mizu’ and ‘Haewene Brim’ being operated from Aberdeen. They are all designed to a high specification and to operate in the harshest environmental conditions, under the most stringent regulatory regimes.

