Royston Completes New Technipfmc Engine Overhaul Work

New service and repair work has been completed by marine engineering and maintenance specialist Royston on essential diesel power units onboard the world’s largest deep water pipelay and subsea construction vessel.

The work saw a team of engineers from Royston draw on their extensive capabilities and resources to complete a 12,000-hour overhaul on a MAN 32/40 main generator onboard the 200m length TechnipFMC owned and operated Deep Blue while the vessel was in transit from Las Palmas to Rio de Janeiro.

This involved checking and inspecting critical components including cylinder heads, cylinder liners, pistons and connecting rods, bottom end and main bearings, camshafts and valve gear. New heads, liners and piston rings were among a number of parts replaced while the air cooler, oil cooler and fuel pumps and pipes were refurbished.

After the service, a full load test was completed to check the performance of the engine in-line with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Reflecting continued success for Royston in the offshore marine services sector despite the current challenges, Shaun Cairns, Royston’s operations manager, said: “Our experience with MAN engines saw the rapid completion of this work, allowing the vessel to maintain sea-going operations. Companies such as TechnipFMC can achieve significant cost savings using service providers like us without compromising engineering quality and standards.”

Craig Graham, assistant vessel superintendent at TechnipFMC, said: “It’s vital our vessels are kept in prime working condition to ensure they’re fit-for-purpose and can rapidly support subsea projects. That means we have to have effective 24/7 engine service solutions available that really deliver. Royston’s experience and expertise is an advantage for operators like us requiring added value solutions and fast turnaround times.”

Part of a fleet of vessels used to control and support a wide range of subsea projects and field activities, the Deep Blue can lay flowlines and umbilicals, and support developments in water depths ranging from 75m to 2,500m. It utilises the reel-lay and J-lay pipelay methods to install all types of flexible and rigid pipe and umbilicals, and can lay umbilicals and flexibles from below-deck carousels.

Source: Royston