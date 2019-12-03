Royston Health Check And Repair Work Powers Caspian Sea Vessels

A new series of engineering health checks and service work carried out by diesel power specialist Royston on deactivated marine engines has enabled an Azerbaijan offshore support vessel operator to bring laid-up vessels back into operational service.

Caspian Marine Services Limited (CMS) operates a fleet of 26 vessels – which include OSVs, supply ships and tugs – servicing the offshore oil and gas exploration and production sectors across the Caspian Sea region.

The Baku based company brought in Royston earlier in 2019 to carry out in-depth health checks on a series of GE 16VFDM228 diesel engines on-board five of its vessels, which were laid up in the Port of Sunderland in the UK by the previous owner.

Initial investigations into the condition of the power units were carried out and a plan for engine overhaul prepared. Rather than complete the engine work in the UK, the owners decided to tow the vessels to dry dock facilities in Baku on the Caspian Sea.

There, engineers travelled from Royston UK to undertake extensive service and repair work, which has seen engines running now on the PSV ‘Khojaly’ (formerly the ‘FD Untouchable’), Guba (formerly the ‘FD Unbeatable’), Savalan (formerly the ‘FD Honorable’), Murovdag (formerly ‘FD Indomitable’) and Shahdag (formerly ‘FD Incomparable’).

The work in Baku, undertaken by a four-strong Royston engineering team, saw engine power packs removed, main and bottom end bearings fully inspected and where necessary, replacement parts fitted. The fuel injection systems were fully stripped and cleaned, and all fuel pumps replaced with new, before comprehensive timing checks were completed.

Zaur Ismayilov, maintenance and dry-docking superintendent at CMS, said: “To bring the engines successfully out of lay-up has been quite a lengthy and complex marine engineering project, which needed coordinating work on all engine units across thousands of miles. Royston has impressed, drawing on its professionalism, extensive experience and resourcefulness to bring these important assets back into service.”

Alex Reilly, Royston’s marine service manager, said: “This contract shows our strong experience and capability in engine health check, diagnostics and repair work. Regardless of a vessel’s location and its engine condition, it proves that we can deliver a fast, effective service together with practical, added value advice.”

Source: Royston