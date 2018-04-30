RS Audit by MA of Malta

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) was successfully audited by the Maritime Administration (MA) of Malta. The audit was carried out on 23-25 April 2018 in the RS Head Office.

Such audits are prescribed by the IMO Code for Recognized Organizations (RO Code) (IMO Resolution MSC.349 (92)) that came into effect on 1 January 2015. The RS has been recognized by the Maritime Administration of Malta in 1991. At present, Malta is one of the largest, by fleet, flag states having authorized RS for carrying out the surveys and issuing certificates on its behalf. Nowadays, 98 ships flying the flag of Malta are classed by RS.

Following the audit, the RS as a recognized organization, confirmed the compliance with all the applicable requirements of the international contracts and standards, fulfilment of conditions of an Agreement with MA of Malta, as well as efficiency of the internal quality management system. During the audit, the auditors positively estimated the organization of work and processes in the Russian classification society, pointed to openness and qualification of the Register employees, transparency and accessibility of information. Also, the relying party underlined the significance of direct contacts between the MA representatives and RS personnel and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation in future.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping