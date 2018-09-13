RS class: construction of a new series of Aframax tankers

The laying ceremony for an Aframax tanker took place on 11 September 2018 at the shipbuilding complex “Zvezda” (town of Bolshoy Kamen) within the frames of the Eastern Economic Forum held in Vladivostok. The official event was attended by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

“Saint-Petersburg” is the first ship of a series of 10 tankers being built for the class of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, Register) represented at the ceremony by the Director of the Far East Branch Office Pavel Shikhov.

Aframax is a highly sought-after ship engaged in liquid hydrocarbons’ transportation. Deadweight of a new tanker of 114K DWT Crude Oil Tanker project is 114,000 tons. The ship is featured by its ability to operate on both liquid and gas fuel, use of the latter by the cutting-edge ships meet the expectations of shipowners and charterers against new MARPOL requirements regarding control of NOx and SOx emissions.

Main particulars:

length overall – 250 m;

breadth – 44 m;

moulded depth – 21 m;

cargo tank capacity – 129 400 cub. m.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping