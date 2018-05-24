RS Components now ships the Moscord way

RS Components is now trading directly with ship owners and operators via Moscord. The renowned trading brand welcomes the future digital marketplace for ship owners and operators. The new maritime venture ensures that ship owners and managers can easily opt in on components from RS via Moscord to achieve significant savings on delivery world-wide.

Singapore – 24 May 2018. RS Components, the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc and global distributor for engineering and electronic components, is now trading directly with ship owners and operators the ‘Moscord way’.

Maritime customers will benefit from major savings from onboard ordering to last mile delivery via Moscord while enjoying access to RS Components’ impressive catalogue of more than 10,000 products sourced from leading suppliers.

The new venture ensures maritime buyers have the full package of electronic components, electrical automation and control, test and measurement equipment and engineering tools and consumables – all delivered in any given harbour around the globe via Moscord.

“We are pleased to have made this arrangement with RS, because it gives our maritime customers the full range of RS Components’ more than half a million high quality products and services,” says Freddy Ingemann, CEO of Moscord.

When selecting the right equipment, striking a balance between quality and cost is a paramount consideration. But what if both were an option while making considerable savings, from ordering to last mile delivery? That’s the bread and butter of RS Components’ RS Pro brand and Moscord’s digital marketplace in combination.

The RS Pro range offers an ever-expanding series of more than 50,000 quality-tested and exceptional-value products engineered for manufacturing and industrial environments, including automation, electronics, tools, test and measurement, lighting and electrical installation. All RS Pro products are produced to a high industrial-quality standard, undergo rigorous testing in the RS lab, and are backed by the RS Seal of Approval.

“We never say no to an opportunity that enables us to continuously serve our maritime customers, and when an easy-to-use digital trade platform like Moscord provides customers with a choice to order our products and services onboard while also making considerable savings on last mile delivery, it’s a given for us to provide them that option,” says Anthony Carter, Head of Global Accounts of RS Components.

The harsh environment in the maritime and offshore industries requires products which have the special approvals and features to cope with extreme conditions. RS Components will continuously serve customers via Moscord with all they need, even on the most remote locations around the globe.

The company will be working even more closely with suppliers via Moscord to provide the relevant brands and products for their repair and maintenance procedures.

“Previously ship owners and managers had to run a cost-intensive purchasing team in order to get a reasonable price when ordering various components in a given port. Now they can easily order from RS Components globally via Moscord’s easy-to-use digital marketplace with on-time last-mile delivery and significant savings on the horizon,” notes Freddy Ingemann, CEO of Moscord.

Over one million customers already rely on RS and the distributor ships around 50,000 parcels a day. In the future more maritime customers can opt into Moscord’s innovative, cost effective, transparent and easy-to-use service, globally.

Source: RS Components