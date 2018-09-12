RS gains ISO 9001:2015 Certificate

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has been successfully audited by the international certification body DEKRA for the quality management system compliance with ISO 9001:2015. The audit was carried out from January to July 2018 in RS Head Office, RS Branch Office for Nuclear Ships, Far East Branch Office, RS Branch Offices in Arkhangelsk and Nizhny Novgorod, Azerbaijan, Poland, United Kingdom, Ukraine, China and Finland.

The DEKRA auditors have emphasized the efficient implementation of the current ISO 9001:2015 standard in the RS quality management system, effective application of new requirements and principles by the RS personnel.

The certified quality management system is the mandatory condition of the IACS membership and one of the main requirements for performance of surveys and issue of statutory certificates on behalf and under authorization of maritime administrations (prescribed by the IMO Code for Recognized Organizations).

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping