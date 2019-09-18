RS issues Approval in Principle for new GTT’s LNG containment systems

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has carried out the approval in principle (AiP) of the new LNG containment systems, designed by Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) for Arc7 ice class ships.

The new containment systems Mark III Flex and NO 96 L03+ by GTT are based upon proven LNG containment systems designs, enabling, in addition, to reduce the in-service boil-off rate.

RS and GTT analyzed the containment systems in terms of safety of operation aboard a ship navigating in ice-covered waters.

Under the AiP procedure, RS and GTT considered containment system strength under hull vibrations, as well as fatigue endurance of the containment system elements. Additionally, containment systems safety in case of possible interaction with floating ice or icebergs, and also structural strength of the membrane systems to potential impacts (sloshing events) related to liquefied gas movements in the cargo tanks have been analyzed and validated.

«We are very pleased to receive this Approval in principle which is a further step in the validation of the next generation of prospective gas carriers in ice conditions», – said Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT.

«Partnership with GTT is strategic for RS. We are proud to be a part of our joint cooperation programme, that is one of the key elements for the smooth LNG transportation in the Arctic», – said RS Director General Konstantin Palnikov.

In March 2019, RS and GTT signed a bilateral cooperation agreement covering experience exchange and membrane cargo containment systems installation aboard RS-classed ships. The agreement foresees communication during the development of technical requirements and additions to the RS rules as well as the RS approval of materials, products, technologies and GTT-designed LNG containment systems. Under the agreement, RS surveyors undertake a training course on technical know-how of the LNG containment systems.

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a leading classification society. Established in 1913. Today RS offers qualified solutions for your maritime business. RS owes its prompt response and mobility to 900 surveyors and 50 offices around the world. RS is recognized by the largest flag states and the EU. RS is an IACS member since 1969.

RS gradually implements a comprehensive programme of the development and promotion of services for marine transportation of liquefied natural gas. RS possesses successful hands-on experience of gas carriers construction survey at world leading shipyard. RS has developed in-house professional training programmes on gas carriers survey under construction and during operation. RS capabilities enable to see through shipbuilding projects of any complexity, including large capacity ice class ships and icebreakers.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping