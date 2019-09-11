RS Rules Update: Additional Class Notations and Distinguishing Marks

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping has introduced a set of new requirements into the Part I (Classification) of the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships.

The new amendments regarding ice class include a possibility of separate ice class indication for hull and machinery. Thus, in case the ship’s hull and machinery fall under different ice class requirements the class notation will reflect this by indicating two ice classes respectively, e.g. КМ(*) Arc4 (hull) Ice3 (machinery). In case a ship complies with the Rules in full scope, the (hull; machinery) sign is indicated after the ice class notation.

New distinguishing marks introduced by RS:

ERS – a ship is fitted with a system of prompt access to computerized shore-based emergency response services (ERS) on damage stability and residual structural strength calculations.

FTL (years) – confirms fatigue life of a ship (design remaining life of a ship). The distinguishing mark Spectral North Atlantic is added when performing verification by direct calculation with application of spectral method.

COMF (N – 1 or 2 or 3) – compliance with the noise level requirements in crew and passengers accommodation space. The figure in brackets indicates the noise comfort level on board ships (with 1 being the highest comfort level).

COMF (V – 1 or 2 or 3) – compliance with the vibration level requirements in crew and passengers accommodation space. The figure in brackets indicates the rated level of acceptable vibration on board ships (with 1 being the lowest vibration level).

Berth-connected ship () mark is moved from the navigation area category to the list of descriptive notations. Operation conditions (aground (G, ground) or moored at quay (S, shore), or when at a water area distanced from the shore (W, waters)) are indicated in brackets.

Tentative service characteristics for Icebreaker6 have been specified. Ice class marks Icebreaker6 or Icebreaker7 may be added to the character of classification of an ice class ship that is not an icebreaker, but is occasionally involved in icebreaking operations.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping