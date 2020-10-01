RS Rules update: new class notations

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) introduces the new distinguishing marks as provided in the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Sea-Going Ships.

The relevant Circular Letter (No. 315-07-1429c) is accessible at rs-class.org in the Online Information – RS Circulars section and enters into force on October 1, 2020.

According to the document, the following new distinguishing marks may be added to the ship’s class notation:

СPS – the ship is fitted with composite (hybrid) propulsive systems complying with the requirements of Section 24, Part XI Electrical Equipment.

A-Thruster(E) – the propulsion plant includes a steerable propeller (azimuth thruster) with a podded drive.

А-Thruster(M) – the propulsion plant includes a steerable propeller (azimuth thruster) with mechanical transmission of power to the propeller.

The new distinguishing mark UWILD (underwater inspection in lieu of dry-docking), indicating the ship’s fitness for long-term operation without dry-docking, is introduced by Circular Letter No. 312-11-1441c and will enter into force on November 1, 2020.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping