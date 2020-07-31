RS Rules update: requirements for mechanical equipment and systems

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) amends the requirements for mechanical equipment of ships provided in the Rules for Technical Supervision during Construction of Ships and Manufacture of Materials and Products for Ships (Rules for Technical Supervision).

Circular Letter No. 313-04-1421c specifying RS requirements for the prevention of pollution from ships equipment entered into force on July 24, 2020. RS supplemented the requirements to test the oil pollution prevention equipment and shipboard internal combustion engines fitted with emission reducing devices. The changes also affected ballast water treatment systems, as RS specified the technical requirements for tests to comply with the requirements of the Code for Approval of Ballast Water Management Systems (IMO MEPC.300(72)).

As Mikhail Ivanov, Head of Machinery Department pointed out, when developing new documents, RS always focuses on the current issues the industry is facing. To underpin the new requirements RS reviewed and considered the most frequent questions for the clarification of the environmental safety of ships requirements asked by shipowners, shipbuilders and their suppliers.

Further amendments to the Rules for Technical Supervision to Part IX Machinery (Circular Letter No. 313-69-1412c) and Part VIII Systems and Piping, Part Х Boilers, Heat Exchangers and Pressure Vessels (Circular Letter No. 313-68-1416c) shall enter into force on September 1, 2020. These documents supplement the requirements for the survey of materials and blanks for components and parts manufacture. They allow application of materials that comply with the national and international standards in case it has been agreed with RS during plan approval.

Moreover, RS specifies requirements for the sea water cooling and lubricating system for stern bearings, for hydraulic tests of the pipes, for the choice of materials of fittings for boilers, heat exchangers and pressure vessels of all classes. The list of equipment subject to RS approval and forms issued by RS for this equipment has been harmonized with the new marine equipment approval and certification scheme provided in Appendix 1 to Part I of the Rules for Technical Supervision.

The Circulars are available at rs-class.org in the Online Information – RS Circulars section.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping